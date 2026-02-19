Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total transaction of $414,418.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 223 shares in the company, valued at $99,908.46. This trade represents a 80.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.56, for a total value of $5,711,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 429,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,760,816.20. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 83,955 shares of company stock valued at $29,925,749 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $424.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.69. The firm has a market cap of $92.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $459.84.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 33.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $465.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.35.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

