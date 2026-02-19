Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (VBND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 19th

Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VBND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1204 per share on Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This is a 0.5% increase from Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBND opened at $44.39 on Thursday. Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15.

Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

The Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (VBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Bond index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted USD bond index that is based on sector tail risk, security valuation, and issuer corporate governance. VBND was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

