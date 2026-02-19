Capital One Financial Corporation $COF is Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for about 3.4% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $37,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,537,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,018,671,000 after purchasing an additional 156,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,910,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,701,511,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,676,000 after buying an additional 2,050,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COF. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,121,500. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $640,488.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 63,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,908.95. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,274 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,054. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $210.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.