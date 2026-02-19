Brokerages Set Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK) Price Target at $46.00

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KNTK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kinetik from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinetik from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th.

Get Kinetik alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kinetik

Insider Activity at Kinetik

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Matthew Wall sold 8,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $291,392.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 554,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,998,304.90. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Kinetik by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinetik by 4.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinetik by 88.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 62,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Kinetik by 27.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 79,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,034 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinetik by 14.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNTK opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik (NYSE: KNTK) is a publicly listed midstream energy company focused on the development, operation and management of natural gas infrastructure across the United States. The company’s core business activities include the gathering, compression, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas, serving producers, utilities and industrial consumers. By integrating a suite of midstream services under a single platform, Kinetik aims to provide efficient, cost-effective and reliable solutions across the natural gas value chain.

The company was established in 2021 when assets were acquired from Talen Energy by a subsidiary of ArcLight Capital Partners, forming a comprehensive portfolio of pipelines, compression facilities and underground storage assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.