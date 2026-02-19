Contrasting PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) and Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Free Report) and PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a beta of -1.86, suggesting that its share price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and PureCycle Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 PureCycle Technologies 1 1 1 1 2.50

Profitability

PureCycle Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 53.56%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources.

This table compares Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and PureCycle Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources -37.60% N/A -139.50% PureCycle Technologies N/A -143.06% -23.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and PureCycle Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources $4.31 million 0.51 -$1.80 million ($0.03) -1.10 PureCycle Technologies $5.66 million 283.35 -$289.14 million ($1.46) -6.10

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PureCycle Technologies beats Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas for a range of applications, such as transportation fuel and natural gas pipeline injection; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation. In addition, it develops renewable natural gas projects; and advanced chemical absorbents and catalysts that enhance the capability of biogas produced from landfill, wastewater treatment, and agricultural digester operations, as well as offers soil amendment pellets. The company serves companies primarily in the oil and gas refineries, landfills, medical waste destruction operations, agricultural companies, and food and beverage companies, as well as other commercial and industrial customers. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

