HNI Corporation (HNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.
HNI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. HNI has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HNI to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.
HNI Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.31. HNI has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI
About HNI
HNI Corporation, founded in 1944 as the Heating & Novelty Company and headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, is a leading manufacturer of office furniture and hearth products. Over its history, the company has evolved from producing gas heaters into two primary business segments: Office Furniture and Hearth & Home. HNI’s Office Furniture division operates under well-known brands such as The HON Company, Allsteel, Gunlocke and Kimball, offering a comprehensive portfolio of workstations, seating, tables, storage solutions and acoustic products tailored for corporate, education, healthcare and government markets.
In its Hearth & Home segment, HNI designs, manufactures and distributes fireplaces, stoves, fireplace inserts, logs and related accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HNI
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.