HNI Corporation (HNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

HNI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. HNI has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HNI to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.31. HNI has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

About HNI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in HNI during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,744,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the first quarter worth about $10,666,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI during the first quarter worth about $10,301,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in HNI by 676.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 110,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in HNI by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 26,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, founded in 1944 as the Heating & Novelty Company and headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, is a leading manufacturer of office furniture and hearth products. Over its history, the company has evolved from producing gas heaters into two primary business segments: Office Furniture and Hearth & Home. HNI’s Office Furniture division operates under well-known brands such as The HON Company, Allsteel, Gunlocke and Kimball, offering a comprehensive portfolio of workstations, seating, tables, storage solutions and acoustic products tailored for corporate, education, healthcare and government markets.

In its Hearth & Home segment, HNI designs, manufactures and distributes fireplaces, stoves, fireplace inserts, logs and related accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.