Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.80. 322,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 598,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

QTRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Quanterix from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a market cap of $270.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 35,509 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 66,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 59,655 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 40.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corporation is a life sciences and diagnostics company specializing in ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platforms. Its proprietary Single Molecule Array (Simoa) technology enables researchers to detect and quantify proteins, peptides and nucleic acids at femtomolar concentrations, offering sensitivity that surpasses traditional immunoassay methods. By translating single-molecule detection into routine laboratory workflows, Quanterix aims to accelerate biomarker discovery and the development of novel diagnostics and therapeutics.

The company’s core product portfolio includes the Simoa HD-1 and HD-X Analyzers, which automate high-throughput digital immunoassays for quantifying low-abundance biomarkers.

