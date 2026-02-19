First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Shares Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.73 and last traded at $67.61. Approximately 16,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 41,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.22.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $260.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index. The AMEX constructs the Index by ranking the stocks, which are members of the Russell 1000 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

