Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,950,689 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the January 15th total of 4,971,567 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,898,482 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,898,482 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec purchased a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Voyager Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on Voyager Technologies in a report on Friday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Voyager Technologies Price Performance

Shares of VOYG stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 823,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.66. Voyager Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $73.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93.

About Voyager Technologies

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

