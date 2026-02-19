Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) EVP Timothy Schmid Sells 22,623 Shares

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.89. 8,126,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,172,578. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $246.35. The company has a market cap of $590.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,924,523,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,005,942,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15,040.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,420,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,074 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,423,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,754 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

