Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Up 10.6% – Should You Buy?

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,000 and last traded at GBX 4,000. 1,451,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 17,376,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,617.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANTO. Morgan Stanley lowered Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,070 to GBX 3,050 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 3,165 to GBX 4,100 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,992.86.

Antofagasta Stock Up 10.6%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,476.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,846.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33. The stock has a market cap of £39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported GBX 129.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Antofagasta had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antofagasta plc will post 87.0403995 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

