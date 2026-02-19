Comparing Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) & Bollinger Industries (OTCMKTS:BOLL)

Bollinger Industries (OTCMKTS:BOLL – Get Free Report) and Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Bollinger Industries has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vision Marine Technologies has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bollinger Industries and Vision Marine Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bollinger Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vision Marine Technologies $13.83 million 0.03 -$21.65 million ($376.00) -0.01

Bollinger Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vision Marine Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bollinger Industries and Vision Marine Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bollinger Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vision Marine Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.8% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 60.6% of Bollinger Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bollinger Industries and Vision Marine Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bollinger Industries N/A N/A N/A Vision Marine Technologies -84.38% -240.59% -59.56%

About Bollinger Industries

Bollinger Industries, Inc. operates as a consumer products company in the United States and internationally. It offers flashlights and other lighting solutions under the NEBO brand name; pocketknives, pocket tools, and everyday carry gadgets under the TRUE brand name; pest defense products under the Skeeter Hawk brand; lights, lasers, and optics under the iPROTEC name; personal heating products under the THAW brand name; and power banks under the HALO brand name. The company offers products through retail stores and online shopping sites, as well as through its own website. Bollinger Industries, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Roanoke, Texas.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats. The company also provides its products through website and distributors. It serves original equipment manufacturers, retail customer, boat clubs, and boat rental operations. The company was formerly known as Riopel Marine Inc. and changed its name to Vision Marine Technologies Inc. in April 2020. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

