Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Up 10.6% – Here’s Why

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,000 and last traded at GBX 4,000. 1,451,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 17,376,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,617.
Key Antofagasta News
Here are the key news stories impacting Antofagasta this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record FY profits and EBITDA supported by strong copper prices, lifting core profit materially year‑on‑year — a clear fundamental tailwind for cash flow and shareholder returns. Antofagasta FY EBITDA hits new high on strong copper prices
- Positive Sentiment: Sector dynamics: rising copper demand/prices are benefiting miners including Antofagasta, reinforcing upside to near‑term earnings if metal prices hold. Miners BHP and Antofagasta cash in on soaring copper demand as investors pile into metals
- Neutral Sentiment: Antofagasta reported quarterly EPS and published the analyst slide deck / conference call materials (useful for modelling free cash flow and capex timing). Listen to Conference Call / View Slide Deck
- Neutral Sentiment: Company reiterated its 2026 production outlook and reported 2025 EBITDA roughly in line with consensus — this removes a near‑term downside risk but offered no upside surprise. Antofagasta reports in-line 2025 EBITDA and keeps 2026 output outlook; shares dip
- Negative Sentiment: Some metrics disappointed: revenue and operating profit were reported below some analyst expectations, which prompted profit‑taking despite headline EBITDA gains. Antofagasta posts revenue, operating profit below analyst expectations
- Negative Sentiment: Immediate market reaction included a share dip in some coverage notes — investors trimmed positions after mixed results (strong commodity‑driven profits but limited upside vs expectations). Antofagasta’s shares dip despite soaring revenue
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,165 to GBX 4,100 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,070 to GBX 3,050 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,992.86.
Antofagasta Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,476.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,846.73. The company has a market cap of £39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00.
Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported GBX 129.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antofagasta had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antofagasta plc will post 87.0403995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Antofagasta
Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.
See Also
