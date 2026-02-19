Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Up 10.6% – Here’s Why

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,000 and last traded at GBX 4,000. 1,451,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 17,376,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,617.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,165 to GBX 4,100 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,070 to GBX 3,050 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,992.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,476.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,846.73. The company has a market cap of £39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported GBX 129.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antofagasta had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antofagasta plc will post 87.0403995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

