Pacific North West Capital (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) & HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Financial Survey

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) and Pacific North West Capital (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

HudBay Minerals has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific North West Capital has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get HudBay Minerals alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.8% of HudBay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of HudBay Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HudBay Minerals $2.02 billion 4.90 $76.70 million $1.16 21.52 Pacific North West Capital N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares HudBay Minerals and Pacific North West Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HudBay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific North West Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for HudBay Minerals and Pacific North West Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HudBay Minerals 0 1 12 3 3.13 Pacific North West Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

HudBay Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.15%. Given HudBay Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HudBay Minerals is more favorable than Pacific North West Capital.

Profitability

This table compares HudBay Minerals and Pacific North West Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HudBay Minerals 22.38% 8.89% 4.47% Pacific North West Capital N/A -0.36% -0.35%

Summary

HudBay Minerals beats Pacific North West Capital on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HudBay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Constancia mine located in the Province of Chumbivilcas in southern Peru. Hudbay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Pacific North West Capital

(Get Free Report)

New Age Metals Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba. New Age Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for HudBay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HudBay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.