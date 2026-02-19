Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 3,411 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $24,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in RTX by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 0.7%

RTX stock opened at $204.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.66. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $206.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. The trade was a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.