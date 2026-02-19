SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.16 and last traded at $77.7490, with a volume of 3287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.48.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.47. The company has a market cap of $753.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets. The Index is a composite of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure Index (MGII), which is based on 255 stocks in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series.

