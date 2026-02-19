Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Magna International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

Get Magna International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MG

Magna International Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of TSE:MG opened at C$91.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.81. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$43.25 and a 52-week high of C$95.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$75.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.69.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$2.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Magna International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of C$14.89 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 8.8948171 EPS for the current year.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna is one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry’s most critical markets-North America, Europe, and China. With a global team and footprint spanning 28 countries, we bring unmatched scale, trusted reliability, and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we combine deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety and quality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.