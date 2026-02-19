JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.11 and last traded at $51.0850, with a volume of 821092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.01.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1414 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Municipal ETF

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 739,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Wealthspire Retirement LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC now owns 41,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

