JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.11 and last traded at $51.0850, with a volume of 821092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.01.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1414 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
About JPMorgan Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
