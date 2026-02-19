Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 1208918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.
Several research analysts have commented on BRSL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on shares of Brightstar Lottery in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Brightstar Lottery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Brightstar Lottery in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brightstar Lottery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brightstar Lottery during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightstar Lottery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightstar Lottery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightstar Lottery in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Brightstar Lottery in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
