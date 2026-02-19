Benchmark Has Lowered Expectations for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Price

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $6,400.00 to $5,600.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKNG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,011.12.

Get Booking alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Stock Up 3.1%

BKNG opened at $4,269.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. Booking has a 12-month low of $4,020.54 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5,057.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5,201.54.

Booking’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, April 6th. The 25-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 18th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, April 2nd.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $48.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.96 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $41.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,181.34, for a total value of $4,937,817.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,631,984.10. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,362.00, for a total value of $80,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,124. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,108 shares of company stock worth $15,287,682 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 150.0% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.