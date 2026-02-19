Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 7,173 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 3.5% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $45,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $346.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.67 and its 200-day moving average is $263.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $355.36. The stock has a market cap of $169.25 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Analog Devices from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.08.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total value of $2,271,227.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 18,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,381.39. This represents a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $150,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,556.60. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 53,544 shares of company stock worth $15,320,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

