SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.53 and last traded at $47.91, with a volume of 409216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after buying an additional 40,590 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $451,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,209,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.