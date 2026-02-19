Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform” Rating

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $128.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $118.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ITRI. Guggenheim set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Itron from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice raised Itron from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.90.

Get Itron alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Itron

Itron Price Performance

ITRI stock opened at $99.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day moving average of $110.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. Itron has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.27. Itron had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 12.72%.The company had revenue of $571.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $33,102.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,878.74. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 948 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $91,491.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,439,413.46. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,113 shares of company stock valued at $301,678 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 25.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 4.8% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Itron by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Itron this week:

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.