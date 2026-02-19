Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.500-8.000 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Genuine Parts’ conference call:

Announced intent to separate into two publicly traded companies — Global Automotive (NAPA-focused) and Global Industrial (Motion) — targeting completion in Q1 2027 to enable more focused strategies, tailored investments, and clearer capital allocation.

Full-year sales were $24.3 billion (+3.5%) with gross margin expansion, but results fell short of expectations due to weaker-than-forecast Q4 sales, notably in Europe and lower sales to U.S. independent NAPA owners.

Recorded significant one-time fourth-quarter adjustments of ~$1.1 billion pre-tax (~$825M after-tax), including a $742M pension settlement, ~$150M expected loss from First Brands receivables, a $103M asbestos reserve increase, plus restructuring and accounting charges, which materially reduced GAAP earnings.

2026 guidance calls for adjusted EPS $7.50–$8.00 (GAAP EPS $6.10–$6.60), total sales growth of 3%–5.5%, consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $2.0B–$2.2B, and improved operating cash flow ($1.0B–$1.2B), signaling management expects recovery and margin expansion despite headwinds.

Board approved a 3.2% dividend increase (70th consecutive annual raise); company plans ~$450M–$500M CapEx and $300M–$350M in M&A for 2026 and expects both standalones to target investment‑grade ratings, indicating balanced investment and shareholder-return priorities.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.26 and a beta of 0.74. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

Several research firms have commented on GPC. Evercore set a $175.00 target price on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 37.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

