Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.23 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,011 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 14,046 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,217,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $673,393,000 after buying an additional 1,300,336 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 176.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862,898 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $297,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,072,959 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,726,552,000 after purchasing an additional 932,024 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 165.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,279,249 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $204,296,000 after purchasing an additional 797,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,221 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $377,726,000 after purchasing an additional 791,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Electronic Arts

Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.4%

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.30, for a total value of $245,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,148. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 79,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total value of $15,969,075.77. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders sold 123,769 shares of company stock valued at $24,928,586. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA stock opened at $200.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $204.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.