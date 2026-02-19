Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) CAO William Schaupp Sells 972 Shares

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) CAO William Schaupp sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total value of $742,802.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,700.80. This trade represents a 54.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $752.97 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $789.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $643.83 and its 200-day moving average is $548.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar News Summary

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $710.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.95.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Featured Articles

