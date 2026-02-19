Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) CAO William Schaupp Sells 972 Shares

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) CAO William Schaupp sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total value of $742,802.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,700.80. This trade represents a 54.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Caterpillar Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $752.97 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $789.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $643.83 and its 200-day moving average is $548.14.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
Caterpillar News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar completed the acquisition of mining software firm RPMGlobal, expanding its data‑driven mining technology and software portfolio—a strategic move to boost recurring, higher‑margin services and digital solutions revenue. Caterpillar Bolsters Mining Technology Solutions with RPMGlobal Acquisition
- Positive Sentiment: Market coverage highlights Caterpillar’s exposure to data‑center power and electrification demand—an attractive, long‑term growth market that could diversify revenue beyond heavy equipment. High‑tech data centers get a powerful assist from a century‑old company
- Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar presented at Barclays’ industrial conference; the transcript may contain management commentary on demand, margins and capital allocation—useful for guidance but not an immediate earnings surprise. Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and feature pieces (Zacks, MarketBeat) are raising investor attention and highlighting Caterpillar vs. peers; this can affect sentiment and flows but doesn’t change fundamentals immediately. Caterpillar vs. Deere: Which Equipment Stock is a Better Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales: Chief Accounting Officer William Schaupp sold 972 shares (filed with the SEC), reducing his stake significantly—multiple insider disposals can spook investors. SEC Filing – William E. Schaupp Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 1,764 shares (≈55% cut of his holding); another material insider reduction that can add short‑term selling pressure. SEC Filing – Rodney Michael Shurman Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Senior insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares (~$6.13M at ~\$776.90), trimming his position ~14.5%; a large, recent sale that investors often interpret as a near‑term negative signal. SEC Filing – Anthony D. Fassino Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks lowered Q2 EPS estimates for Caterpillar, indicating softer near‑term earnings expectations—this analyst downgrade pressure can weigh on the stock until guidance or results change the outlook. Q2 EPS Estimates Lowered by Zacks Research
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $710.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.95.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.
In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.