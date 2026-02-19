CFO4Life Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the third quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $540.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $411.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.29 and its 200-day moving average is $416.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 380.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.86. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

