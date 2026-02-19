First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.58 and last traded at $50.2940, with a volume of 32421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $862.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,001,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Asset One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 296,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 116,240 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Utilities Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index. The AMEX constructs the Index by ranking the stocks, which are members of the Russell 1000 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

