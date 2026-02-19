GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Bought by Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.

Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 466.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 537.5% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 47.2% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period.

GEV opened at $818.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.67. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $846.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $699.24 and a 200-day moving average of $638.78.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEV. Guggenheim raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $714.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $680.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.24.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

