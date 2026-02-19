Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s previous close.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carvana from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $535.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.50.

Get Carvana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana

Carvana Trading Up 3.1%

Carvana stock opened at $361.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.10. Carvana has a 52-week low of $148.25 and a 52-week high of $486.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 3.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.12. Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carvana will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.27, for a total value of $4,112,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,572,608.04. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $725,325.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 69,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,912,275. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,351 shares of company stock valued at $179,589,049. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Carvana by 40.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 251.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 26.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Carvana

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.