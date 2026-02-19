Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STX. Susquehanna raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $500.00 price target on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.35.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $408.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $459.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.44 and a 200-day moving average of $263.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.27, for a total value of $8,585,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 410,056 shares in the company, valued at $176,024,739.12. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total transaction of $8,932,046.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,560.68. The trade was a 86.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 83,955 shares of company stock valued at $29,925,749 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 250,121 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54,722 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,422 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 18,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

