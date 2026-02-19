Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives $100.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.1818.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $90.19 on Monday. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.65.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Kyle Kline sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $363,353.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly Huller sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $876,700.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 41,636 shares of company stock worth $3,786,033 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 33.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Globus Medical by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Globus Medical by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 8.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 347,527 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc (NYSE:GMED) is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

