JW Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

JW Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets accounts for 6.6% of JW Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $13,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,675,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 166.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,994,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $75.21 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $172.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $15,855,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 430,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,817,485.56. The trade was a 21.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,394.84. This represents a 65.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 700,939 shares of company stock valued at $84,749,747 in the last 90 days. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.