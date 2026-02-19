Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 11,200 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $1,856,340,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22,618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $603,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,083 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,782,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,134,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,231 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3,536.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,011,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $232,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,855 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,152,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $725,222,000 after purchasing an additional 778,411 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $264.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $157.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $265.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.47.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 target price on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.32.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

