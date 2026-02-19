Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $288.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.1667.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after buying an additional 7,035,991 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $784,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $200.12 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The stock has a market cap of $326.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

