Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $288.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.1667.
AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after buying an additional 7,035,991 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $784,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.5%
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $200.12 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The stock has a market cap of $326.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.67.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AMD’s 200 MW Helios AI data‑center blueprint and expanded India push with partners (TCS/Tata) strengthen its addressable market for rack‑scale AI infrastructure and support longer‑term revenue growth in a high‑growth region. How AMD’s 200 MW Helios AI Data Center Blueprint in India Has Changed Its Investment Story
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying from growth‑oriented funds (including ARK’s recent purchases) signals conviction from active managers and provides near‑term demand support. Cathie Wood ARK Invest Buys Broadcom, AMD and Coinbase on February 17
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish analyst/commentary pieces argue AMD’s data‑center and AI momentum could drive sizable upside (some bullish targets in the $290–$325 range), underpinning longer‑term investor interest. AMD Stock: $300 Appears Imminent; Why I’m Buying More
- Neutral Sentiment: Several articles revisit valuation and “buy the dip” arguments — useful for investors weighing entry points but not immediate catalysts. Is AMD Stock a Buy Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes strong recent demand for AI chips and data‑center processors, reinforcing the company’s growth story even as sentiment swings. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Surges on Strong AI Chip and Data Center Processor Demand
- Negative Sentiment: Nvidia’s expanded, multigenerational deal with Meta (covering GPUs and CPUs) raises investor concerns that large hyperscalers may consolidate procurement around Nvidia, creating near‑term competitive pressure for AMD in both GPUs and CPUs. Nvidia pushes into Intel and AMD’s turf with a ‘multigenerational’ Meta deal
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: AMD shares slid after the Nvidia–Meta announcement as investors rotated toward Nvidia and pared exposure to other chip names. Nvidia’s new Meta deal may not be great news for these other tech stocks
- Negative Sentiment: Reports of a delay to AMD’s Instinct MI455X accelerator spooked traders and likely contributed to short‑term selling, as product timetables matter for data‑center procurement cycles. AMD Stock Falls on Reported Instinct MI455X Delay
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.