Analysts Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target at $11.32

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.3767.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCRN. Citizens Jmp set a $11.00 target price on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $16.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 50.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 368,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 13,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $8.32 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $272.56 million, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in the recruitment, placement and management of nursing and allied health professionals on both a travel and permanent basis. Through its integrated platform, Cross Country Healthcare serves hospitals, health systems, and long-term care facilities by matching qualified clinical talent with patient care needs across diverse care settings.

The company’s core service offerings include travel nurse and allied health staffing, per diem staffing, permanent placement services, and managed services programs.

