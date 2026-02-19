Analysts Set Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) PT at $88.80

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Flowserve from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th.

Get Flowserve alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Flowserve Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth about $223,561,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Flowserve by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 625.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,314,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $117,964,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,146,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,284 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLS opened at $88.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $91.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 7.32%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.