Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Up 13.3% – Here’s Why

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.2220. 1,617,870 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,311,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REPL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright upgraded Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Replimune Group Trading Up 10.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $663.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In other news, Director Kapil Dhingra sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $32,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sushil Patel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,700.88. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Replimune Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 3,638.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing next‐generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune’s lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

Featured Articles

