Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading 5.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. 1,116,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,526,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$107.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

