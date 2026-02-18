Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Shares Up 9.4% – Should You Buy?

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) was up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,996 and last traded at GBX 3,958. Approximately 9,340,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 17,608,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,617.

Key Headlines Impacting Antofagasta

Here are the key news stories impacting Antofagasta this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 3,165 to GBX 4,100 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,070 to GBX 3,050 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,992.86.

Antofagasta Stock Up 10.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,454.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,838.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33. The company has a market cap of £39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported GBX 129.30 EPS for the quarter. Antofagasta had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Antofagasta plc will post 87.0403995 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

