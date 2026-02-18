Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Shares Up 9.4% – Should You Buy?

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) was up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,996 and last traded at GBX 3,958. Approximately 9,340,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 17,608,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,617.
Key Headlines Impacting Antofagasta
Here are the key news stories impacting Antofagasta this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record FY earnings and EBITDA — Antofagasta posted record full‑year earnings and said EBITDA hit a new high, driven by higher copper prices that lifted margins and cash generation. Antofagasta posts record FY earnings, Chesnara to acquire Scottish Widows Europe
- Positive Sentiment: Core profit jump on copper strength — Core profit rose sharply (reported ~52% year‑on‑year in several writeups) as copper prices surged, supporting the company’s earnings beat narrative and sector tailwinds for miners. Copper prices push Antofagasta profits to new record
- Neutral Sentiment: Guidance unchanged — Management kept its 2026 output outlook and reported 2025 EBITDA roughly in line with expectations, which reduces downside from surprises but limits an upside re‑rating. Antofagasta reports in-line 2025 EBITDA and keeps 2026 output outlook; shares dip
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly metrics and investor materials released — The company reported GBX 129.30 EPS for the quarter, with ROE ~8.5% and net margin ~12%; management’s conference call and slide deck are available for details on capital allocation and mine plans. Antofagasta quarterly results and conference call
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue and operating profit missed some estimates — Several reports noted revenue and operating profit came in below analyst expectations, which pressured the stock at one point as investors digested margins and cost dynamics. Antofagasta posts revenue, operating profit below analyst expectations
- Negative Sentiment: Shares briefly dipped on mixed prints — Coverage notes the stock dipped despite strong revenue headlines as investors weighed margins, in‑line EBITDA and any signs of cost or volume headwinds. Antofagasta’s shares dip despite soaring revenue
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ANTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 3,165 to GBX 4,100 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,070 to GBX 3,050 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,992.86.
Antofagasta Stock Up 10.6%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,454.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,838.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33. The company has a market cap of £39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00.
Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported GBX 129.30 EPS for the quarter. Antofagasta had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Antofagasta plc will post 87.0403995 earnings per share for the current year.
About Antofagasta
Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.
