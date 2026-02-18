Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $48.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $47.96 by $0.84, Zacks reports. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG traded up $123.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4,263.85. The company had a trading volume of 527,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,895. Booking has a 1-year low of $4,020.54 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The company has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5,077.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5,208.10.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 953 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,181.34, for a total value of $4,937,817.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,631,984.10. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,105.36, for a total value of $204,214.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,502.40. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,096 shares of company stock valued at $11,120,014. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $6,244,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,861,000. Varenne Capital Partners raised its stake in Booking by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Varenne Capital Partners now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Booking by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,095,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Mizuho upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,523.00 to $5,954.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,171.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.