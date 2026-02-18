DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.

DoorDash Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $11.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,921,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,495. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.60 and a 200 day moving average of $232.65. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $155.40 and a 12 month high of $285.50.

Positive Sentiment: Investors are focused on DoorDash’s quarterly report and management outlook, with multiple outlets saying the market reaction will hinge on forward guidance and ad revenue momentum; that narrative is supporting the rally. Read More.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 288,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.04, for a total transaction of $56,539,896.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 232,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,489,121.60. This represents a 55.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $6,675,600.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 604,135 shares of company stock worth $124,509,080 in the last three months. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in DoorDash by 593.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,481,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,744 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,958,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,754 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,365,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,668,000 after buying an additional 1,910,488 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $372,128,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $267,463,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays cut their target price on DoorDash from $272.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DoorDash from $253.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.24.

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

