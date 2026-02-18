Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Trading Down 7.5% – What’s Next?

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.1580. Approximately 4,025,889 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,837,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Stock Down 5.2%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23.

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.9%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 6,993,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,909,000 after acquiring an additional 380,985 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,408,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,063,000 after purchasing an additional 272,623 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,493,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 791,583 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 7,582.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,997,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,789 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,967,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,810,000 after purchasing an additional 155,286 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund (NYSE American: CLM) is a closed-end diversified management investment company organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The fund’s primary objective is to seek total return, with an emphasis on dividend income and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Trading on the NYSE American, CLM offers investors exposure to a flexible portfolio designed to capture income opportunities across various market environments.

The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in convertible securities, including both convertible bonds and convertible preferred stocks, as well as common stocks of companies with favorable risk-return profiles.

