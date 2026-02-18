Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Trading Down 7.5% – What’s Next?

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.1580. Approximately 4,025,889 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,837,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.9%.
Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund (NYSE American: CLM) is a closed-end diversified management investment company organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The fund’s primary objective is to seek total return, with an emphasis on dividend income and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Trading on the NYSE American, CLM offers investors exposure to a flexible portfolio designed to capture income opportunities across various market environments.
The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in convertible securities, including both convertible bonds and convertible preferred stocks, as well as common stocks of companies with favorable risk-return profiles.
