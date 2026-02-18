Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Stock Price Up 8.4% – What’s Next?

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shares traded up 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.19 and last traded at $123.03. 7,947,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 13,281,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.54.
Shopify News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Investors pushed the stock higher after commentary that refocused sentiment on Shopify’s durable revenue growth and the company’s newly authorized $2 billion share buyback, which investors view as supportive after prior post-earnings volatility — reported alongside low‑30s revenue growth guidance for Q1. Shopify jumps as post-earnings sentiment improves and investors refocus on growth outlook and buyback
- Positive Sentiment: DZ Bank upgraded Shopify from Hold to Strong-Buy, giving investors another analyst-backed buy signal that can support demand for the shares. Zacks.com
- Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $150 and assigned a Buy rating, adding momentum from the sell-side that suggests upside vs. the current level. Shopify up to Buy at Truist
- Positive Sentiment: Shopify was listed among long-term growth picks by The Motley Fool, reinforcing the narrative that platform leaders with AI/commerce exposure remain attractive to growth investors. 5 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts noted Shopify delivered a strong Q4 and provided encouraging Q1 guidance, but some firms (e.g., Jefferies) maintained neutral ratings — signaling results were solid but not a unanimous trigger for upgrades. Shopify Q4 strength highlights AI and marketplace growth: analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate ecosystem news — Avenue Z’s acquisition of a Shopify Premier Partner (Varfaj) — highlights continued third-party investment in Shopify’s merchant ecosystem, a positive structural sign but not a direct company catalyst. Avenue Z Acquires Shopify Design and Technology Premier Partner Varfaj
- Neutral Sentiment: Smaller items (surveys, sector write-ups) continue to mention Shopify; helpful for visibility but unlikely to move the stock by themselves. Shopify and Data443 Head to Head Survey
- Negative Sentiment: Critical commentary argues that, despite a solid quarter, structural concerns (margins, competitive threats, and AI-related valuation risk) mean earnings strength alone may not reverse longer-term investor skepticism — a caution that can cap upside until margins and AI monetization become clearer. Shopify Stock: Why Solid Q4 Earnings Aren’t Enough to Turn Its Fortunes Around
- Negative Sentiment: Wide variance in analyst price targets (median ~ $170 but many lower targets exist) and a high P/E leave the stock exposed to multiple-quarter disappointments; continued post-earnings volatility is possible if margins or AI positioning raise doubts.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. DZ Bank raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.64.
Shopify Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $158.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.
Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.
