Toll Brothers’ (TOL) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Citizens Jmp

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.87.
Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.0%
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 12.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $581,586.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 118,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,407,982.40. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Toll Brothers News
Here are the key news stories impacting Toll Brothers this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on both EPS and revenue — Toll reported $2.19 EPS vs. consensus ~$2.05 and revenue of $2.15B vs. estimates near $1.86–1.87B, with revenue up ~15% year‑over‑year, signaling demand resilience. Toll Brothers (TOL) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Profitability and balance‑sheet positives — net income rose ~19% YoY, ROE ~16.7%, and cash & cash equivalents roughly doubled year‑over‑year, providing financial flexibility. Toll Brothers Reports FY 2026 First Quarter Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/sector backdrop supportive — homebuilders have rallied YTD and TOL is trading near prior highs; a breakout could fuel further gains, but that depends on follow‑through. 3 Names to Watch as Homebuilders Near Breakout
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/target dispersion — the stock carries a consensus Moderate Buy with price targets ranging broadly (~$141–$177), so guidance and next‑quarter cadence will likely drive positioning. Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) stock falls on Q1 2026 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Per‑home price and margin pressure — commentary and reports note disappointing per‑home price trends and only modest gross profit growth (gross profit up ≈3.8%) while cost of sales rose ~19%, suggesting margin squeeze risk if costs or mix worsen. Toll Brothers Q1 earnings beat even as per-home price disappoints
- Negative Sentiment: Weakness in operating cash flow and insider selling — reported operating cash generation was lower vs. the prior period and public filings show notable insider sales in recent months, which can amplify short‑term investor caution. Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) stock falls on Q1 2026 Earnings
Toll Brothers Company Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.
In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.
