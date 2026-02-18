Toll Brothers’ (TOL) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Citizens Jmp

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.87.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.16. 159,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,303. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 12.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $581,586.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 118,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,407,982.40. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

