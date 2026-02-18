Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Price

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HASI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

HASI stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,878. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 11.03. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $40.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $114.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 46.08%.HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Eckel sold 134,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $5,272,433.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,031.50. This represents a 93.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,306,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,940 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC raised its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $50 and maintained a “buy” view, signaling material upside from current levels and giving momentum to investor demand.

TD Cowen raised its price target to $50 and maintained a “buy” view, signaling material upside from current levels and giving momentum to investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional accumulation: multiple asset managers (AllianceBernstein, Norges Bank, UBS AM, Schroder, Marshall Wace) have meaningfully increased positions, demonstrating strong institutional conviction and liquidity support.

Large institutional accumulation: multiple asset managers (AllianceBernstein, Norges Bank, UBS AM, Schroder, Marshall Wace) have meaningfully increased positions, demonstrating strong institutional conviction and liquidity support. Positive Sentiment: HASI increased its quarterly dividend to $0.425 (annualized $1.70; ~4.3% yield), which supports income-oriented buyers and underscores management’s focus on returns to shareholders.

HASI increased its quarterly dividend to $0.425 (annualized $1.70; ~4.3% yield), which supports income-oriented buyers and underscores management’s focus on returns to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: HASI launched a green junior subordinated notes offering (subject to market conditions) to raise capital for sustainable projects — this funds growth but adds subordinated debt; market impact depends on size, pricing and use of proceeds. HASI Launches Green Junior Subordinated Notes Offering

HASI launched a green junior subordinated notes offering (subject to market conditions) to raise capital for sustainable projects — this funds growth but adds subordinated debt; market impact depends on size, pricing and use of proceeds. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its target from $33 to $38 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest signal that valuation is improving but still implies limited near-term upside versus the current quote. Analyst Price Target Change

Goldman Sachs raised its target from $33 to $38 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest signal that valuation is improving but still implies limited near-term upside versus the current quote. Negative Sentiment: Director Jeffrey Eckel sold 134,398 shares for ~$5.27M (avg $39.23), reducing his stake by ~93.7%. Large insider selling can signal near-term selling pressure or prompt investor concern about insider confidence. Insider Sale Filing

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc (NYSE: HASI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong’s core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

