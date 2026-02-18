Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,263,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 478,854 shares.The stock last traded at $11.10 and had previously closed at $11.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on EHAB shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Truist Financial set a $10.50 target price on Enhabit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Enhabit to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Enhabit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Enhabit Stock Down 2.0%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.75 million, a PE ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enhabit by 115.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 215,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 115,456 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Enhabit by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 110,987.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enhabit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc (NYSE: EHAB) is a national provider of home-based healthcare services, offering a continuum of care designed to support patients in the comfort of their own homes. The company’s core mission is to deliver personalized clinical and non-clinical services that help individuals recover from illness or injury, manage chronic conditions, and, when necessary, receive compassionate end-of-life care. Enhabit’s business model centers on combining skilled clinical care with patient-centric service coordination to optimize outcomes and enhance the overall care experience.

The company’s service portfolio includes skilled nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapies, personal care assistance, palliative care and hospice services.

