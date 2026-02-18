Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $210.17 and last traded at $210.9130. Approximately 932,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,477,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.19.

Key Republic Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Republic Services this week:

Get Republic Services alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and margin gains — Republic reported adjusted EPS of $1.76, above consensus, with expanded net and adjusted EBITDA margins and year‑over‑year EPS growth; that beat supports valuation for a defensive, cash-generating name. PR Newswire: Q4 and FY2025 results

Q4 EPS beat and margin gains — Republic reported adjusted EPS of $1.76, above consensus, with expanded net and adjusted EBITDA margins and year‑over‑year EPS growth; that beat supports valuation for a defensive, cash-generating name. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance is modest — management guided to $7.20–$7.28 in adjusted EPS (midpoint ~3% YoY), which roughly tracks consensus growth but leaves little upside acceleration; investors are parsing whether that justifies the current multiple. MarketBeat: Guidance and outlook

FY‑2026 EPS guidance is modest — management guided to $7.20–$7.28 in adjusted EPS (midpoint ~3% YoY), which roughly tracks consensus growth but leaves little upside acceleration; investors are parsing whether that justifies the current multiple. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy call buying — intraday options activity showed a large increase in calls, which can indicate either speculative upside interest or hedged positioning around the post‑earnings move; this adds volatility but is not definitive directional proof.

Unusually heavy call buying — intraday options activity showed a large increase in calls, which can indicate either speculative upside interest or hedged positioning around the post‑earnings move; this adds volatility but is not definitive directional proof. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and softer top‑line momentum — Q4 revenue ($4.14B) fell short of estimates and showed only low-single‑digit organic growth; for a business where volume trends matter for long‑term growth, the softer revenue read is weighing on sentiment. Zacks: Earnings beat, revenues miss

Revenue miss and softer top‑line momentum — Q4 revenue ($4.14B) fell short of estimates and showed only low-single‑digit organic growth; for a business where volume trends matter for long‑term growth, the softer revenue read is weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimming forecasts — several shops cut estimates and price targets after the print and guidance, amplifying near‑term selling pressure as models are reworked. Benzinga: Analysts slash forecasts

Analysts trimming forecasts — several shops cut estimates and price targets after the print and guidance, amplifying near‑term selling pressure as models are reworked. Negative Sentiment: Institutional rebalancing and insider activity noted — recent disclosures show sizeable institutional reductions at some managers and mixed insider trades; large fund moves can magnify price swings after a mixed quarter. QuiverQuant: Post‑earnings flow and hedgie activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Republic Services from $246.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.62.

Republic Services Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.83 and its 200-day moving average is $220.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,121.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. This represents a 9.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $617,165,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,765,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,857,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,348,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,719 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Republic Services by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,070,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,513,000 after purchasing an additional 807,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 7,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 739,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,768,000 after buying an additional 730,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.