Insider Buying: Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX) Chairman Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Biosig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:STEX – Get Free Report) Chairman Morgan Lee Lekstrom purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 122,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,250. This trade represents a 19.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morgan Lee Lekstrom also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Biosig Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Morgan Lee Lekstrom acquired 23,500 shares of Biosig Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $71,910.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, Morgan Lee Lekstrom bought 2,500 shares of Biosig Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,250.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Morgan Lee Lekstrom purchased 23,000 shares of Biosig Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Morgan Lee Lekstrom purchased 5,500 shares of Biosig Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $17,160.00.

On Friday, January 23rd, Morgan Lee Lekstrom acquired 41,000 shares of Biosig Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $128,330.00.

Biosig Technologies Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of STEX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. 2,650,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,077. The stock has a market cap of $389.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.50. Biosig Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Biosig Technologies in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biosig Technologies

Biosig Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX) is a medical technology company focused on developing advanced signal acquisition and processing solutions for cardiac electrophysiology. The company’s work centers on improving the clarity and interpretability of intracardiac signals captured during electrophysiology procedures, with the goal of helping clinicians identify arrhythmogenic substrates and make more informed procedural decisions.

Its primary offering is a signal-processing platform that combines proprietary hardware and software to amplify, filter and display intracardiac electrical activity with reduced noise and distortion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biosig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biosig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.