EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) CRO Sells $597,415.50 in Stock

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) CRO Nicole Swies sold 24,138 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $597,415.50. Following the sale, the executive owned 115,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,833.50. This represents a 17.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EZCORP Stock Performance

NASDAQ EZPW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 473,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,362. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.53. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 6.03.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.63 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 17,294 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 433,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 77,846 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 903,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 64,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EZPW. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on EZCORP from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on EZCORP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.

